Fire damages unit in Minot apartment building, displacing 1 resident

Fire Thursday afternoon damaged a unit in a Minot apartment building and displaced the resident of the unit.

Fire crews responded to reports of fire and smoke around 1:44 p.m., June 10, at 2015 8th Street Northwest.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters found light smoke coming from the eaves and roof vents of the apartment building.

Residents were evacuated frrom the complex and crews quickly located and extinguished the blaze.

Damage was limited to one apartment unit, displacing the resident who was not home at the time of the fire.

The other apartment residents were allowed back in their homes.

No one was injured in the incident.

The fire remains under investigation.