WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — Fire Wednesday night damaged the lobby and concession area of the Grand Theatre in Williston.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., fire crews responded to a call from the theater while movies were playing and about 70 people were in attendance.

When firefighters arrived, they said heavy smoke was coming from the front entrance and flames were visible in the concession area.

Everyone in the theater was able to evacuate through emergency exits as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was confined to the lobby and concession area.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Williston Fire Department Fire Prevention Division.