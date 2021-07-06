Fire danger continues after recent rainfall

The threat of fires throughout the state has caused the summer to look a little different this year, with burn bans in place for most of the year.

Parts of the state received much-needed rain recently, but experts say we are not out of the woods yet.

Ryan Melin from the Bismarck Rural Fire Department says the moisture will only last a short time if we go back to hot and sunny conditions.

He said wildfires throughout the state have burned over 100,000 acres, and most are human-caused.

These fires can be caused by driving off-road on dry grass, equipment failures and some outdoor activities.

Melin said, “We’re fairly fortunate that North Dakota summers are pretty nice to be out and enjoy the great outdoors but when we’re doing that, we’re also sometimes increasing the chance that we could cause a fire.”

He said to check your county’s fire weather risk before conducting activities that can cause a fire.