HARVEY, ND (KXNET) — Fire late Sunday night/early Monday morning destroyed the B-52 Roadhouse and Lanes in Harvey, a popular community landmark over the years.

A post on the business’ Facebook page around 8:44 a.m. today noted, “Words cannot express how we feel right now. 8 years of hard work gone in a few hours. We’re home resting now, everyone is safe. Thank you for all of the calls, messages. Please keep us and our employees in your thoughts.”

The post was followed by hundreds of comments, people expressing shock at the loss, prayers for the owners and short remembrances of times spent at the bowling alley.

While reports are still coming in, it appears the restaurant, bowling alley and bar, all located on the US-52 Business Loop through town, have been completely destroyed.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire. No one reportedly was injured in the blaze.

Harvey is located about 80 miles northeast of Bismarck in Wells County.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.