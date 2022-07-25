A shot of the fire in the American Legion building in Rolette, ND. (Image Credit: Chrissy Marie)

ROLLA, N.D. (KXNET) — The Rolette Fire Department responded to a fire on July 24 that took place in the county’s American Legion outpost.

According to Rolette County Fire Chief Brad Ebensteiner, the department was first notified of the fire at around 2:15 p.m., Sunday. Rolette Fire Department volunteers, along with multiple neighboring fire crews, converged on the site. An estimated 18 fire trucks and 50 firefighters were noted to be present at the inferno.

Ebensteiner states that the fire, which was primarily located inside the roof of the building, took multiple hours to fully extinguish due to the difficulty of dealing with roof fires.

While an exact cost estimate is difficult to gather, the building itself is believed to be a total loss following the blaze.

The fire’s origin has not yet been identified, but it is believed to have been the result of an accident. An investigation into the cause by the Fire Marshall’s Office is still ongoing.