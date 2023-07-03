BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Fire early Monday morning heavily damaged a mobile home in the 2500 block of Centennial Drive.

Fire crews responded around 12:20 a.m. and came across heavy fire and smoke coming out of the residence, with the worst around the deck and front entry.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze in about 15 minutes and then ventilated the structure.

A pet was pulled from the mobile home and received aid from firefighters and a local

veterinarian.

No other injuries were reported.

The home suffered significant fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.