5/2/22, 4:53 p.m.

Lesmann says the fire is now 100 percent contained.

5/2/22, 4:10 p.m.

BURLINGTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Firefighters are still trying to contain the train derailment fire that’s burning near Burlington.

Fire officials say the fire is about 95 percent contained.

The derailment happened early Sunday morning, and the train cars quickly burst into flames.

Burlington Fire Chief Karter Lesmann says on Sunday, firefighters were on the scene within 10 minutes and have been there ever since.

He says the Air Force is coming on Monday to help them contain it.

According to a representative for BNSF, the track reopened around 2:30 a.m.

“We will have stuff from the boxes, Conex boxes, burn all the way until they’re drug completely out of the ravine,” said Lesmann.

Crews are still on the scene to clear the damaged equipment. But Lesmann says cleaning up the site is going to be a process.

“It’s gonna take days to do it,” said Lesmann. “I mean we’ve got to clean up, put everything back together here, get the fields that we’ve made access in and out of. To get everything back to its original state is gonna take quite a while.”

Lesmann says he wants to thank community members who have been bringing meals to his team throughout the day.

The cause of the derailment still remains under investigation.