WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department was called to Williston High School on Monday after a firearm was discovered on school property.

According to reports, around 9:35 a.m., a Williston Police School Resource Officer received word that a firearm had been brought to Williston High School and was secured in a vehicle. The weapon was then retrieved from the vehicle by the School Resource Officer and members of the school staff.

The police do not know of any current threat to the school, students, or staff.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. No further information will be released until it is available.