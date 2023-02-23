(KXNET) — Electric cooperatives from North Dakota and eastern Montana are partnering with the North Dakota Firefighters Association to bring alternative fuel vehicle safety training to the 2023 NDFA State Fire School in Minot.

The training, set for February 24 and 25 at the Clarion Hotel Convention Center, will provide firefighters with the information necessary to respond to emergency situations involving all alternative fuel vehicles on the road, including electric, hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as their charging or refueling stations.

“The way we power vehicles is rapidly changing,” says NDAREC Executive Vice President and General Manager Josh Kramer. “In recent years, electric and hybrid vehicles have become more prevalent in the state, making it important for emergency responders to learn how to safely respond to emergencies involving AFVs.” North Dakota’s electric cooperatives and their members are served by rural fire departments. We are proud to sponsor this important training and support the people in our communities who volunteer their time to keep our members safe.”

The National Fire Protection Association will provide instruction for the comprehensive, full-day AFV safety training course, which will bring firefighters up to speed on the latest concepts, technologies and emergency response challenges, practices and procedures. They’ll learn everything from how to size up an emergency scene and immobilize a vehicle to ways to conduct occupant rescue and execute AFV recovery and disposal.

Electric cooperative sponsors of the training include: NDAREC, Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Burke-Divide Electric Cooperative, Capital Electric Cooperative, Cass County Electric Cooperative, Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative, Goldenwest Electric Cooperative, KEM Electric Cooperative, Lower Yellowstone Rural Electric Cooperative, McKenzie Electric Cooperative, McLean Electric Cooperative, Mor-Gran-Sou Electric Cooperative, Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative, Nodak Electric Cooperative, North Central Electric Cooperative, Northern Plains Electric Cooperative, Sheridan Electric Cooperative, Slope Electric Cooperative, Roughrider Electric Cooperative and Verendrye Electric Cooperative.