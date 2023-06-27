BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)–Starting today, families in North Dakota can start shopping around for the big boom to make their 4th of July memorable.

Tuesday was the first day that fireworks stands across the state could open for business.

While inflation has driven up the price of just about everything — including fireworks — much of the North Dakota landscape is much greener thanks to heavy snowfall and recent rains. This means that the drought monitor and potential fire risk have both lowered.

“It’s really nice to see that,” says Nero Fireworks Owner Lance Holden. “The only downfall for me is that I have to set up tents on muddy lots sometimes — but otherwise that’s really good. As far as a prediction, I have to end up doing that much earlier in the year when I’m looking at ordering product.”

Fireworks stand owners are allowed to sell from now through July 5th. However, there are still a few rules that those buying from them must abide by. People are not allowed to light fireworks within city limits in Bismarck. You must be at least 12 years old to buy fireworks in North Dakota.