Fireworks Ordinances in ND

Since it’s fireworks season, there are a few rules to follow for in various cities and counties.

Many of the ordinances govern when fireworks can be used, where they can be used and, in some cases, what kinds of fireworks can be used.

Below is a collection of fireworks use and information for several cities and counties in the region.

If your area isn’t listed or you’re not sure about fireworks usage this July 4th, visit the respective websites of the city or county you’re looking for, or call the main offices of the city or county.



Burleigh County According to the City of Bismarck Official Website,

“The sale, possession or discharge of fireworks within the City of Bismarck is prohibited, and violators could be charged with a class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or fined up to one thousand dollars.”

The fireworks that are prohibited are anything sold at a fireworks stand, which has to be ignited. This does include snakes and sparklers. Caps, for a cap gun, on the other hand, are not prohibited. Call Sergeant Mark Buschena, 355-1874 with any additional questions.

According to the Burleigh County Website concerning fireworks for Lincoln Fireworks Ordinance 3-05-04: Use of Fireworks Within the City Limits. The use of fireworks within the corporate limits of the City shall be allowed only from July 3 through July 5 of each year. Time of use shall be limited to between the hours of 12:00 p.m. July 3 until 1:00 a.m. on July 4, and 12:00 p.m. on July 4 to 1:00 a.m. on July 5. A law enforcement officer may take into their possession any fireworks found in violation of this section.

Morton County

New Salem, Glen Ullin, and Hebron: All have individual city ordinances that state fireworks can be fired off from 10 A.M. through 11 P.M. Jun 27th through July 2nd. On July 3rd through 5th the hours are 10 A.M. through Midnight. (Check your city ordinances for further information.)

Fireworks can legally be sold from Midnight on June 27th through Midnight of July 5th.

In the county or townships without city ordinances the rules of excessive noise apply. These rules can be found in North Dakota Century Code 12.1 31 01, Disorderly Conduct.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to follow safe firework practices to ensure we all have a safe and happy 4th of July.

Mandan, according to the City of Mandan website:

The possession, use, discharge, or explosion of fireworks, not including bottle rockets, is permitted between the hours of noon and 12 a.m. on July 2-3, and from the hours of noon on July 4 to 2 a.m. on July 5, of each year. Violations are punishable by a fine of $75. Bottle rockets are prohibited from use in the City of Mandan.



Stark County

Belfield: Fireworks are permitted within city limits during Fourth of July between the hours of 8 AM to 10:30 PM on July 3 and 8 AM to 12 AM on July 4 determined by city ordinance 40301 Dash two. This is not allowed if any hazardous fire conditions constitute a danger to the city. Fireworks may not be thrown moving vehicle.



South Heart: Fireworks were permitted within city limits during Fourth of July between the hours of 10:30 AM and 10:30 PM from June 27 to July 5. July 4 hours are 10:30 AM to 12 AM determined by city ordinance for 0505. This is not allowed if any hazardous fire conditions constitute a danger to the city. Fireworks may not be thrown from a moving vehicle.



Dickinson: No fireworks are permitted within the city limits of Dickinson determined by city ordinance 13.08.090.



Gladstone: The usage of fireworks in the city limits is limited to fireworks that are legally sold within the state of North Dakota and use with and June 27 to June 5 during the hours of 8 AM and 10:30 PM with the exception of July 4 between the hours of 8 AM and 12:30 AM and stated in ordinance number 2008–1.

Taylor: No fireworks ordinance is specified for the city of Taylor. It will fall under the Stark County North Dakota Century code, but city ordinance 112.0101 disturbing the peace can and will be applied.

Ward County

Minot: The city of Minot rules and ordinances are detailed and can be confusing. Contact the city at 701-857-4727 (public information office), 701-853-0111 (police) or 701-857-4740 (fire).

Burlington: “Section 11-115. Sale and Use of Fireworks Prohibited:

1. The term fireworks herein shall mean any combustible or explosive composition, or any substance or combination of substances, or article prepared for the purpose of producing a visible or audible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagration, or detonation. The term includes: Any blank cartridge, toy pistol, toy cannon, toy cane or toy gun, in which an explosive other than a toy paper cap is used; firecracker, torpedo, skyrocket, Roman candle, daygo bomb or other item of like construction; any item containing any explosive or flammable compound; any tablet or other device containing any explosive substance. “Fireworks” does not include any toy paper cap containing not more than twenty-five hundredths of a grain of explosive composition per cap.

2. No person shall sell, or offer for sale, fireworks within the city limits.

3. Except as set forth in Subsection (4) herein, no person shall cast, throw, light, or otherwise use any firework within the city limits. As the sole and only exception to Subsection (3) above, the use of firecrackers or fireworks shall be allowed on the fourth of July, after 8:00 a.m. If the fire index is at or above the extreme fire hazard category, as determined by the Fire Chief of the City of Burlington, or if any other red flag condition exists on the fourth of July, then this exception shall not apply. “

Surrey: Contact city hall at (701) 852-4154 if you have questions about fireworks use in the city.

Kenmare: “Pursuant to City Ordinance 4.0505 use of fireworks within the corporate limits of the City shall be allowed only from June 27 through July 4 of each year. Time of use shall be limited to between the hours of 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 a.m.”