BISMARCK, ND (KXNET)- Friday is the first day of the Downtowners Street Fair.

Dozens of vendors are set up along fourth and fifth street as well as Broadway.

The event draws in fairgoers with unique crafts, food, live music, a car show and even a barrel train ride for kids.

Fair goers say they got rained on last year, while this year, they’re enjoying the 70s and sunshine.

“I can’t say I’m Christmas shopping yet, I did look at a couple of things for my daughter though, so I might go back and get them,” said Minot visitor Sue Bovee.

“We have unique flavors, unique names, Grape Granny Gangster, Crabby Apple Sour is named after my ex. She took exception to it, but it’s just marketing, you know? You have to be unique, she’s on the menu board,” explained Rez and World Famous Lemonades Owner Jeff Baker.

The street fair continues Friday night until 8:00 p.m. It’s open again Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.