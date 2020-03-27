First death due to COVID-19 reported in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health today reported the first confirmed death of a North Dakota resident due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The death occurred in a man in his 90s from Cass County who had underlying health conditions and acquired COVID-19 through community spread, meaning the source of infection was unknown.

“Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends who have lost a loved one,” Burgum said. “Each of us has a responsibility to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in North Dakota and protect those most vulnerable to the disease – our elderly and individuals with underlying health conditions. We’re all in this together.”

“My heart is with the friends, family and caregivers who are grieving,” said State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte. “As a courtesy, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family at this time. Now more than ever, we need to take care of each other and do our part to prevent the spread of this virus.”

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 7 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 65.

A total of 2,492 tests have been conducted to date.

There are more cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread (27 cases) than contracted via travel outside the state (20 cases). Another 5 cases may be travel related, but that hasn’t been determined for sure. Six other cases are still being investigated as to the source of the virus infection.

Symptoms of COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying. Individuals should limit social gatherings to less than 10 people and those traveling internationally or domestically into North Dakota should self-isolate for 14 days.