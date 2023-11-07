MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Nobody wants to get sick when they go out to eat, and at the same time, no self-respecting chef wants to contaminate a dish for their customers. However, there’s an easy way to prevent this situation from occurring — safe food handling.

First District Health Unit in Minot is currently offering a class for food industry workers to get their food handlers certificate. During the class, attendees will learn about the five most common risk factors for foodborne illness — including poor personal hygiene and improper food handling — as well as how to prevent mistakes.

“The state does not require this, but First District Health is one of the few areas in the state that does require food handler training,” says the Unit’s Director of Environmental Health Lisa Westman. “We think it is very important, as handlers are the vehicle that is between you and your food when going out to a restaurant.”

The organization’s next handler class will take place on Wednesday, November 8, at 9:00 a.m. In order to attend the class, you must sign up online, and pay a $10 fee. If you can’t make it in person, you can watch the class online, but the test must be taken in person. In order to register for the event, visit this page on FDHU’s website.