A North Dakota resident over the age of 60 has died from the West Nile virus, the North Dakota Department of Health said Friday.

This is the first WNV-related death in 2021.

As of Thursday, the health department reported 19 cases of WNV in 13 counties. Ten of those resulted in hospitalization. In 2020, North Dakota had seven cases of WNV and no related deaths.

WNV transmission usually peaks in late summer in North Dakota.