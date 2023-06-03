MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Cast your reels into the water this weekend, because it’s free fishing in our state today and tomorrow.

This weekend, all North Dakota residents 16 and older can fish any North Dakota water without a license.

The weekend provides a great opportunity to try fishing for the first time or take someone new.

If your kids are 15 or younger, they do not need a fishing license any time of the year.

North Dakota Game and Fish has great resources to check out when it comes to all things fishing and outdoors. You can view them on this page.