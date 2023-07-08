BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Some of the most popular summer activities in North Dakota are baseball and fishing. Now, local groups are pairing them together for double the summer fun. KX News visited North Dakota Game and Fish to find out more.

The Bismarck Larks are fueling “fish fever” by partnering with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department for the first-ever Fishing with the Larks event — where kids can get out on the water and catch some fish with some of their favorite baseball players.

“We’re just kind of having fun with the kids,” says Larks player Nick Johnstone. “Who doesn’t love a bit of fishing? I’m coming from Australia– big-time fishing area– so I love coming out here and spending time out in the world. Plus, you get to hang out with kids. Who doesn’t love hanging out with kids? It’s good stuff, it really is.”

The feeling of fun is mutual — Nellie Tuma, a local girl, exclaimed “I Love Fishing!” when interviewed.

Leaders say this is part of a series of events the Larks are hosting this summer in order to build a relationship with the community, as well as raise awareness for what members of the Game and Fish Department do in our state.

“It’s been a super fun summer,” says Game and Fish’s R3 Coordinator Cayla Bendel. “I think the great connection with the Larks is that they’re just really community-focused, family-centered fun, and fishing really ties nicely into that. Baseball park in the summer and then fishing are just a good connection. I think the game served as a great opportunity to promote this event for families looking to get out there and have some fun in the summer.”

Aside from enjoying North Dakota’s great outdoors, leaders say the best part of the event was getting to see kids learn a new skill while casting a line out with some of their local role models.

This is the last event hosted by the Larks along with Game and Fish, but “Fishing with the Larks” will be back next summer. To find out more about Larks summer events, visit this page on the team’s website.