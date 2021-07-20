Five North Dakota program receive AmeriCorps funding

More than $730,000 through AmeriCorps funding will go to a number of local and national programs.

Five projects throughout the state that are dedicated to meeting needs at both the community and national level will get some of the funding.

Three programs are focused on education services, like tutoring.

Another program will provide services in parks and recreation and one statewide program will help non-profit organizations with capacity building.

“An AmeriCorps member will go into a different non-profit and typically a small non-profit that maybe doesn’t have the staff support to do everything they need to do. And they provide the services that are needed for a non-profit organization. So that one might vary a little bit. Depending on the member and the non-profit that they’re serving,” explained Kate Ralston, the director of workforce development for the department of commerce.

Since 1994 North Dakotans have served more than 2.1 million hours of community service.