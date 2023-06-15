MANVEL, ND (KXNET) — Five people were hurt, two seriously, when a pickup truck rear-ended a semi-trailer near Manvel Wednesday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the semi truck was entering Interstate 29 south from a ramp around 9:00 a.m., slowly getting up to speed when it was struck in the rear by a pickup truck carrying a driver and four passengers.

The vehicle was then dragged by the semi until it was able to stop about half a mile down the road.

All five occupants of the pickup were injured, including two who had severe injuries. Four are from Cavalier and one is from Walhalla.

The Burley, Idaho driver of the semi was not injured.

The highway patrol says there may be charges against both drivers pending the outcome of an investigation into the crash.