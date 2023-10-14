BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As the old saying goes, ‘do what you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life.’ For the Flickertail Woodcarvers, purpose and passion go hand in hand.

The group meets monthly, and twice monthly in the winter months — and one of the founding members, Clara Yonker has been woodcarving for nearly six decades.

“In 1967, I saw an article in the Bismarck Tribune that the Bismarck Parks and Recreation Department was going to offer wood carving classes,” explained Yonker. ” like wood. It appealed to me. And I have done it for over 50 years. I’ve done a lot of teaching. Most of that was in the retirement community in Arizona.”

The group is holding its 53rd annual woodcarving show — where onlookers can see the beautiful craftmanship and artwork by just stepping through the doors.

“The club is actually one of the oldest wood carving clubs in the country,” states Club President Cliff Orgaard. “This is our 53rd annual show, and we’ve got people coming from Canada, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Minnesota — so it’s going to be a regional event that we put together every year.”

“Our club is very diverse as far as gender and ages go,” says the group’s former President Becky Barnes. “It’s pretty awesome. Don’t feel like you’re going to be one of a few. Because I’m a gal, there’s plenty of other gal carvers, so there’s no need to be afraid.”

Those who are interested in taking up woodcarving are encouraged to do so, and anyone looking to check out the carved animals, signs, or even jewelry is encouraged to attend the Woodcarvers’ show. For more information about the event, visit the Flickertail Woodcarvers’ website on this page.