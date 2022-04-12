All flights in and out of Minot and Bismarck on Tuesday are canceled due to the impending blizzard.

According to the Minot International Airport website, six arrivals and six departures were canceled from Denver, Phoenix and Minneapolis. On the Bismarck Airport website, five arrivals and six departures from Minneapolis, Denver, Dallas and Orlando were canceled as well.

Due to the weather, both airports say more flights could be delayed and/or canceled and that Airport Administration won’t be able to provide updates on flights. If you need assistance or to know the status of your flight, you’re asked to contact your airline directly.