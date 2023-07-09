BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A Florida man was killed on Sunday morning after a vehicle collision 20 miles north of Fargo.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:48 a.m., a Ram 1500 was driving northbound on Interstate 29 when it ran off the roadway to the left, and overturned in the median. The driver of the pickup was ejected, and came to rest in I-29s northbound lane. The driver then attempted to travel northbound themselves, during which they were struck by a second vehicle (an International truck) and died on the scene.

The driver of the International was uninjured, but the driver of the Ram — a 24-year-old man from Old Town, Florida — was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash currently remains under investigation.’