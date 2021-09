New Flower Box location on Minot AFB | Courtesy: Exchange (Minot AFB, ND)

Flower Box recently opened a second location on Minot Air Force Base.

The new location, which is in the Exchange on base, opened on Sept. 8. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They offer custom floral arrangements, gift baskets, stuffed animals, plants and more.