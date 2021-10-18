Flying Farmer John Smith contemplating retirement, son carries on legacy

After a tragic accident last month that caused multiple broken bones, among other injuries, John Smith, otherwise known as the flying farmer, is contemplating retirement.

Although he believes some older injuries are catching up with him, Smith said he still wants to end his jumping career on a good note.

Smith is out of the hospital now, but still receiving treatment for injuries sustained from his September 25th crash.

Smith’s son Brian, however, is looking to start his own jumping career, following in the footsteps of his father.

John Smith said, “Maybe I can guide him a little, and help him so he doesn’t get hurt the first time out, kind of give him some pointers. As it turned out, his jump was just perfect, it was just picture perfect.”

Inspired by his father’s stunts, Brian plans to one day out-perform the original Flying Farmer.

He said he first realized he wanted to fly through the skies in a Chevrolet Caprice when he was 17, he is now 36 and completed his first jump.

He described the feeling as an adrenaline rush, with quite a bit of pain on the landing.

Brian Smith said, “When I came to the end, my back was a little sore. When I hit the ground, I blacked out.”

John said it was a very proud dad moment watching his son clear his first jump.

However, he still wants to try one more jump where he clears 200 feet before he flies off into the sunset.