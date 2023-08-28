BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Law enforcement across North Dakota will have extra patrols to enforce the state’s distracted driving law during the month of September.

Distracted driving is considered to be more than just taking your eyes off the road. It also includes taking your hands off the wheel or taking your mind off driving. The most common form of distracted driving in the nation is texting while driving.

To remind drivers of the importance of driving distraction-free, and to also remind drivers buckle up, North Dakota law enforcement is joining other states during September in a “Buckle Up, Phone Down” campaign.

Drivers (and passengers) are encouraged to:

Wear seat belts. Every seat, every trip, every time.

Put the phone down. Place it in the glove box, put it in the back seat, give it to a passenger or turn it off while driving.

Spread the word. Let others know about the campaign and about the overall importance of always driving distraction-free and wearing seat belts.

The campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.