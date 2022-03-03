A farmer from Ashley is still detained in Ukraine, accused of plotting the assassination of Ukraine’s agriculture minister.

KX News spoke with Sen. John Hoeven by phone Thursday about Kurt Groszhans amid the country’s invasion.

Hoeven says the focus has now shifted from ensuring Groszhans receives a fair trial to trying to get Groszhans out of Ukraine altogether.

In a statement, Hoeven says in part, “Though Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has made the situation challenging, we will continue to do everything we can to aid with Mr. Groszhans’ safety.”

He added that he and Sen. Kevin Cramer continue to be in contact with the Ukrainian ambassador and U.S. State Department officials.

He added, “We are working to ensure they are taking steps to protect his safety and well-being. Given the security situation now, we are trying to get the Ukrainian government to release him on a humanitarian basis to ensure his safety.”