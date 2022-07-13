VELVA, N.D. (KXNET) — With the cost of groceries, gas and other needs on the rise, food pantries have noticed a surge in demand for their services. Members of a local food bank have figured out how to grow their own solution.

The financial strain of grocery and fuel prices is sending more households to food pantries, like the Lords Cupboard in Minot — but even food banks are struggling.

“We have limited finances and food is getting more expensive, so it’s hard for us to keep the shelves filled,” said Gerald Roise, chairman of the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry.

Volunteers at the Lord’s Cupboard say they knew they had to find a way to keep serving people in need.

The pantry serves up to 100 families a day, which is nearly double the amount it has served since 2019.

In 2020, a Velva farm was donated to bridge the gap between the increasing number of families who needed freshly grown produce,and the lack of donations.



“I think the biggest thing is the nutritional value. But hunger is also a very big part of the community, and this is one way to help,” said Mark Schumaker, garden chair for the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry Garden.

The community has stepped up in a big way.

The garden is run by volunteers who tend the garden two mornings each week, from June through September.

All the materials in the garden have been donated and recycled by local stores and businesses.

“It is expensive to build, to water, to bring internet in here. And the businesses in this community have really stepped up to be a part of this,” said Roise.

From potatoes and cabbage to tomatoes and squash, the garden has produced over 22,000 pounds of produce since 2020.

Volunteers said the garden has helped keep the food pantry’s doors open. And what once was a garden in rough, is now giving fresh produce to those in need.



The garden is always in need of volunteers to help, weed, water and harvest the produce.



To donate your time, send a message to The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry on Facebook.