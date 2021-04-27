Forest Service donates 2 grass fire trucks to Glenburn Rural Fire Department

After losing everything, the Glenburn Rural Fire Department continues to rally.

Last March, the department lost all of its equipment and trucks to a fire.

In an effort to help replace their missing fleet, the North Dakota Forest Service donated two of their trucks.

One truck is a type 4 used for heavy grass fires and the other is a type 6 truck used to fight medium grass fires.

KX News spoke to the Chief of the fire department who says getting donations like these has allowed them to continue doing what it does best.

“It’s incredible. We definitely need the vehicles, it’s good to have them. We can’t be borrowing other departments’ vehicles forever so these two will enable us to free up a couple of the borrowed units and we’ll be able to bring them back to those people,” Mike Overton said.

Overton says they hope to have the trucks fully equipped this Friday and soon after begin training on them.