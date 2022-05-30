Memorial Day is a time to remember our fallen heroes who, as President Abraham Lincoln once said, “gave the last full measure of devotion.”

Many did just that Monday, at a Memorial Day program hosted by veteran organizations in Minot.

Gathered at Rosehill Memorial Cemetery, veterans, active duty service members and supporters honored those who have sacrificed their lives, in service of America.

The event began at the Veterans Memorial Walkway in northwest Minot with the strewing of flowers into the Souris River, symbolizing the soldiers and sailors who were lost at sea.

Guests then observed a program that included a wreath-laying ceremony, an advancement of colors, the pledge of allegiance, a rifle salute and more.

The crowd also heard from Commandant Trygve Hammer, from the Marine Corps, who is also a Velva native.

“It really means a lot to us who have served because almost everybody who has served now has lost somebody. I have lost friends and I have lost acquaintances, who seemed so indestructible,” said Hammer.

Hammer says people should get together with friends and family to remember their loved ones and enjoy the freedom that the brave men and women fought for, all while also thinking about the sacrifices that were made.

“I think if all they do is while they are out at the lake or hoisting a few at their favorite watering hole if they can just call to mind one of those people who we’ve lost defending our country. That’s all we really need. Most of them would be happy that someone was just hoisting a cold one in their honor,” said Hammer.

Minot’s biking community also attended the event.

A caravan of cycles drove through a pathway lined with American flags to show their support.

Evan Hunt, vice president of the Ice Cold Ryders says that this event is very important to him and his group, and they try to attend every year.

“Every time we come it is always touching because there is always something that we can pay respect to. There are veterans that pass on every day,” said Hunt.

And in a cul-de-sac in Minot, tradition means a lot because of the veterans who have lived there.

Every year, for as long as some neighbors can remember, multiple American flags are planted into the ground lining the street on the Memorial Day morning.

The tradition and the flags were passed down to Kayla Lawson and her husband by the previous owner of their house who served in the military.

She says it’s the least they can do and feels that Memorial Day is one of the most sacred days of the year for our nation.

“It’s a big honor because they give a big part of their life. And it’s just a way to memorialize everything they did for us,” said Lawson.

Remembrance poppies were handed out to all who were in attendance to commemorate the brave men and women who fought for our country. As we take time this Memorial Day to remember our fallen heroes, let us rededicate ourselves to advancing their unfinished work by never losing sight of the noble cause for which they gave their last full measure of devotion.

There was a cookout following the Memorial Day service.