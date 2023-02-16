BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A former Beulah bank president has been sentenced to five years in federal prison on bank fraud charges dating back to 2019.

Three other people were also sentenced in connection to the fraud.

Brady Daniel Torgerson, 35, Beulah, was president of First Security Bank-West and, previously, a loan officer at Union Bank.

While working at Union Bank, federal investigators say Torgerson funded loans without obtaining necessary financial information and security interest documents, entered false information into a bank’s computer system, increased loans so they exceeded the original loan amounts and extended loan maturity dates to conceal his activities.

During his tenure as president of First Security Bank-West, investigators say Torgerson created fraudulent loans of over $450,000 in the names of three people who didn’t know about the loans or never received the loans.

Torgerson was arrested, and, on August 12, 2022, pleaded guilty to two separate counts of bank fraud against First Security Bank-West and Union Bank.

On February 15, Torgerson was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Traynor to 24 months in federal prison and three three years of supervised release.

Three other people who were named as co-defendants were also sentenced for their roles in the frauds:

Brent D. Torgerson, 61, Beulah, received a sentence of time served (1 day in custody), 1-year supervised release, a $5,000 fine, and a ban from participating in banking on a charge of Misapplication of Bank Funds

Kelly Huffman, 34, Beulah, received a sentence of time served (1 day in custody), 1-year supervised release, and a $5,000 fine on a charge of Misapplication of Bank Funds