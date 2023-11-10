BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — In a turnabout by Bismarck city officials, former Bismarck Event Center Director Charlie Jeske has been reinstated to his job.

According to a statement from Jeske’s attorney, Jesse Walstad, on November 8, Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz and Councilman Greg Zenker apparently revoked Jeske’s termination and returned him to his position with the Event Center.

Walstad said Jeske has been returned to administrative leave status, where he was prior to being terminated in October. Walstad added the city will also retain and consult with an independent, third-party legal counsel to investigate the claims against Jeske that led to his initial firing.

Jeske was placed on administrative leave September 22 while the city looked into allegations involving overtime and a trip he took in 2015.

As a result of that investigation, Jeske was later fired, only to be reinstated Wednesday.

He has been with the Event Center since 2008.

Walstad said, “The mayor and Councilmen Zenker’s sound judgement and swift corrective action is commendable. We are confident that a fair and unbiased investigation will clear Mr. Jeske of these baseless allegations.”