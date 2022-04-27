WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A former Catholic school teacher accused of inappropriately touching eight female students has pleaded guilty to the crime.

In a plea deal, Everest Moore was sentenced to 10 years with credit for time served and the balance suspended.

Moore worked as a teacher and coach at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Williston.

As we previously reported, Moore was originally convicted of the crimes in 2019.

But after an appeal, the Supreme Court vacated his conviction, determining that a district court judge improperly closed portions of his trial to the public.

As part of the plea deal, Moore will also have to register as a sex offender and serve six years of probation.