BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Concerns continue to rise regarding the dangers of having a CO2 pipeline so close to Bismarck — despite Summit Carbon Solutions’ claims the pipeline is safe.

“This feels like another potential Titanic,” says former natural gas pipeline engineer Curtis Jundt. First of its kind. biggest of its kind. Largest, greatest capacity. They didn’t even think God could sink her. And on her first voyage, you see what happens.”

Jundt believes that it’s not a question of if the Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline will burst — but when.

“There will be no odor put into CO2,” explains Jundt, “so there will be no early warning of the sense of smell. So it’s only going to be your sense of hearing, visuals, and what you get on your emergency alert cellphone.”

“You have long haul CO2 pipelines running by metropolis areas like Sioux Falls and Bismarck-Mandan — that’s a first,” Jundt states. “Not only is this pipeline the longest haul and largest volume, it’s also the first of its kind to move this close to higher populated areas.”

And with the pipeline only being 4 feet underground, Jundt says the likelihood of a leak is high.

“You’re not only increasing the risk of a third-party strike,” he says, “but you have now added a considerable expense to all of our development East and West.

On Feb. 22, 2020, a pipeline burst in Mississippi. First Responders testified about the event at the Linton this year. According to those first responders, the most dangerous plume traveled 3 miles away — causing many drivers to lose consciousness.

“Within two miles of this proposed pipeline, which is just north and east of Bismarck, in two miles of Burleigh County, North Dakota, there are 1,247 homes,” former Bismarck mayor Dr. John Warford says. “This pipeline should be moved as far from Bismarck as we can get it to be moved.”

Regarding the concerns in North Dakota, Summit Carbon Solutions released the following statement:

“For decades, Bismarck residents have successfully raised families, sent their children to school, worked, and retired around pipelines,” it reads. “These pipeline systems have not impeded the growth and development around Bismarck, as the community has grown by more than 30% since 2000. In fact, homes, schools, sport facilities, and businesses have all been built adjacent to a pipeline covered by the same rules regulating our proposed CO2 pipeline (49 CFR Part 195 Hazardous Liquid Pipelines). The key question is whether or not pipelines are safe. With 3.3 million miles of pipelines operating today in the United States, the resounding answer – regardless of the product being carried – is yes. Safety is the top priority for Summit Carbon Solutions, and the fact Bismarck has been able to develop and prosper around natural gas and hazardous liquid pipelines for decades is a testament to the safety of pipelines that are properly designed, constructed, and operated.”

Summit Carbon Solutions jas also released a second statement regarding Senator Jeff Magrum’s press conference that was held Tuesday. This message, signed by Summit’s Director of Regulatory Affairs John Satterfield, reads as follows:

“During the North Dakota legislative session this year, every single one of Senator Magrum’s proposals related to carbon capture projects was rejected — and he is now resorting to making unfounded accusations. In contrast, a wide range of individuals and organizations share the view that this project offers significant opportunities to safely reduce the carbon footprint of the ethanol industry while opening new market opportunities. This supports an “all of the above” approach to national energy security by enhancing the production of domestic renewable energy, and subsequently, reducing our reliance on foreign oil. The company will continue to meet or exceed all federal, state, and local regulatory requirements, including financial requirements, as we work to open new economic opportunities for ethanol producers, strengthen the agricultural marketplace for farmers, and generate new revenues for local communities to support schools, hospitals, roads and more. Summit Carbon Solutions continues to stand with North Dakota landowners who overwhelmingly support our project and have signed easement agreements accounting for 250 miles of our proposed pipeline and 135,000 acres of our sequestration site.”