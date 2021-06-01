Former Governors’ Mansion open, more events coming this summer

The Former Governors’ Mansion has opened up for summer visits.

If you’re looking to learn a little more about North Dakota history, you might consider stopping by for a tour.

Over the past year, the pandemic kept many people from visiting. Now, the site manager says they are expecting this summer to be much more normal.

Johnathan Campbell says they are planning to host a lot more events to bring people into the mansion.

“I want people to see the past. If we don’t do that, that record is going to be gone. You can write about it, but there’s nothing like actually seeing it. You can learn about the governors, politics, you can learn about what family life was like in the 1880s in Dakota territory. It’s just a very broad history we have here,” said Campbell.

Campbell says they are not requiring masks at this time but will be encouraging social distancing.

The Mansion is open through Sept. 15.

