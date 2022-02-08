Gov. Doug Burgum appointed former U.S. attorney and Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley to serve as North Dakota’s attorney general, he announced Tuesday.

Wrigley will serve out the remainder of Wayne Stenehjem’s term after his sudden passing on Jan. 28. The term ends on Dec. 31. He’ll take the oath of office at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Capitol.

He served as North Dakota’s U.S. attorney from 2001-09 and again from 2019-21. He also served as lieutenant governor for six years under former Gov. Jack Dalrymple.

Wrigley was born in Bismarck and grew up in Fargo. He earned bachelor’s degrees in economics and philosophy from the University of North Dakota in 1988 and his law degree from American University’s Washington College of Law in 1991.