Former Mandan police officer to serve 5 years in jail for felony sex crimes

Former Mandan police officer Scott Warzecha, who plead guilty to felony sex crimes, was sentenced on Monday to five years in jail.

Warzecha was also sentenced to another five years of supervised probation. He will have to register as a sex offender and complete sex offender treatment.

In November 2020, the former K9 officer was fired from the department after being accused, and then found guilty of, setting up a cell phone inside an exhaust fan to record a minor taking a shower in the bathroom.

The minor told a state investigator that a similar video was taken on Warzecha’s cell phone on a different occasion.