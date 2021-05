MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 31: Linebacker Jabril Cox #42 of the North Dakota State Bison reacts on defense during his team’s game against the Butler Bulldogs at Target Field on August 31, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Former North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox, who transferred to LSU in 2020, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 4th round with the 115th pick of the NFL Draft.

Cox won three FCS championships with North Dakota State from 2016-2019 and was named a FCS All-American twice.

Cox ended his college career with a total of 258 total tackles, 14 sacks, and 6 interceptions.