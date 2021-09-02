Former officer charged with smuggling drugs into prison

A former employee of the North Dakota State Penitentiary has been accused of smuggling drugs and electronics into the prison for an inmate in exchange for money.

Investigators say Matthew Taylor was working as a correctional officer last year when he received payments from a woman to deliver a cellphone, two SIM cards and a cigarette package to an inmate who later tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to officials, the woman provided investigators with text messages between her and the inmate that outlined a payment process for meth.

An affidavit says MoneyGram records obtained by the patrol showed Taylor received payments of $240 and $660.

