(KXNET) — A former Three Affiliated Tribes official was sentenced in federal court May 15 to five years in prison for soliciting and accepting bribes and kickbacks from a contractor providing construction services on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, Randall Judge Phelan, 58, Mandaree, was an elected representative on the Tribal Business Council – the governing body of the MHA Nation – from 2013 to 2020. Beginning around 2013 and continuing through 2020, Phelan solicited and accepted bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $645,000 from a contractor operating on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

In exchange for payments, Phelan used his official position to help the contractor’s business, such as awarding millions of dollars in contracts, fabricating bids during purportedly competitive bidding processes, advocating for the contractor with other Tribal officials, and facilitating the submission and payment of fraudulent invoices.

In October 2022, Phelan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, honest services wire fraud, and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.