BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A former tribal government official of the Three Affiliated Tribes was sentenced Monday to six years and three months in prison for a bribery scheme involving soliciting and accepting bribes and kickbacks from a contractor providing construction services on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, from November 2014 through November 2018, Frank Charles Grady, 54, of Billings, Montana, was an elected representative on the Tribal Business Council, the

governing body of the MHA Nation. Beginning around 2016 and continuing through 2017, Grady solicited and accepted bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $260,000 from a contractor operating on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

In exchange for the payments, Grady used his official position to help the contractor’s business, by awarding contracts, fabricating bids during purportedly competitive bidding processes, advocating for the contractor with other Tribal officials and facilitating the submission and payment of fraudulent invoices.