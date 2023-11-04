REYNOLDS, ND (KXNET) —Earlier this week, we reported on a single-vehicle rollover approximately eight miles west of Reynolds in eastern North Dakota. The crash left one person dead, who has since been identified as 45-year-old Katie Richards.

Richards was a former Basketball star who played for the University of North Dakota, and helped the university win four NCAA division II national tournaments — 3 of which occurred all in a row from 1997 to 1999. She had also previously been named Miss Basketball North Dakota.



In a statement, UND athletics department wrote on their website that “Richards is widely regarded as on of the greatest players to put on the basketball uniform at North Dakota.”

She leaves behind four children, and at the time of her death, she was the director of Student Success and Disability at Mayville State University.