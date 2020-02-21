Former Williston Catholic School Teacher Sentenced for Molesting Students

A former Williston Catholic School teacher will spend 10 years in jail for gross sexual imposition.
Everest Moore was found guilty of 8 counts of GSI after a trial in October of 2019.

Moore was found guilty of inappropriately touching or having sexual contact with eight female students between April of 2016 and February of 2018.

Moore was sentenced in a Williams County court today.
After serving 10 years in jail, he will be on 5 years of probation.
He’s also required to undergo sex offender treatment while incarcerated, and register as a sex offender.

Moore was a phy-ed and technology teacher and a coach at Saint Joesph Catholic School in Williston for five years.

