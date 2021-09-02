Fort Lincoln State Park expecting busy Labor Day weekend

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park staff says they are ready to welcome people for the unofficial end of summer this Labor Day weekend.

Most state parks, including Fort Abraham Lincoln, have campgrounds that are completely sold out for this coming weekend.

The assistant park manager says packed campgrounds bring in visitors to their sites, programs and to explore nature.

“The nice fall foliage that is starting to change. The colors are starting to take place, being out on the trails, the multipurpose trails. We here have here in the park a great, beautiful opportunity to visit Fort Abraham Lincoln and get that kind of once-in-a-lifetime photo that you always looking for,” said Matt Schanandore.

He also says camping has been up all summer including on weekdays.