MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Students and staff arriving for school at Fort Lincoln Elementary School in Mandan Friday morning were met by an unexpected holiday sight: An elf sitting on the school roof.

An elf on a school shelf, so to speak, known as “Buttercup,” who was quickly identified as Principal Ryan Leingang.

Leingang’s appearance brought a bit of holiday cheer to students on the last day before the winter school break.

It was also a pleasant reminder that Christmas is just three days away.