FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A Fort Totten man is going to federal prison for 27 years for the sex abuse of three minors.

Saunders Jamel Jackson, also known as Saunders Jackson-Buckles, 23, pleaded guilty October 13, 2022 to one count of Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child and two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

Appearing in U.S. District Court in Fargo Thursday, Jackson got 27 years in federal prison followed by 25 years of supervised release.

Authorities began investigating Jackson for sexual abuse of a 14-year-old female victim in August 2020. As the investigation progressed, it was discovered there were two additional female minor victims.

Jackson sexually abused one victim who was between the ages of 9-12 at the time and a second who was 15. The investigation also revealed Jackson not only sexually abused the children, but also provided, and sometimes injected, them with methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office.