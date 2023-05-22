(KXNET) — A Fort Yates woman, born and raised on the Standing Rock Reservation and, later, a well-known artist, writer, and activist on the West Coast, is the featured subject of Monday’s Google Doodle.

Barbara May Cameron, a Hunkpapa Lakota from the Fort Yates Band of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, is featured front and center, holding an LGBTQIA+ flag with a group of six women behind and below her. Three of the women are Native American.

She was born May 22, 1954, and is being honored on her birthday in the doodle. She died on February 24, 2002, in San Francisco, CA at the age of 47.

According to Google, Cameron was a Native American photographer, poet, writer, and human rights activist in the fields of lesbian/gay rights, women’s rights, and Native American rights.

In 1975, she was a co-founder of Gay American Indians (GAI) with Randy Burns, a Northern Paiute. GAI was considered the first gay American Indian liberation organization.

Cameron was involved in organizing the Lesbian Gay Freedom Day Parade and Celebration from 1980 to 1985.

She also co-led a lawsuit against the Immigration & Naturalization Service which, at the time, had a policy of turning away gay people. The case went before the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of her and her co-plaintiffs.

Cameron was the executive director of Community United Against Violence in San Francisco and served on the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. She also worked closely with the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the American Indian AIDS Institute.

She was involved in numerous other efforts and activities that go beyond this brief overview of her career and life.

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google’s homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures.