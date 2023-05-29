NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A crash between five separate motorcycles has led to the injury of several individuals on Highway 1806 near Fort Rice.

According to a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 11:49 a.m. on Monday, May 29, a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle carrying a passenger (a 49-year-old female from Laurel, MT) was traveling southbound on Highway 1806 when its driver noticed another motorcycle stopping in front of the vehicle. The 2015 Harley hit the brakes and swerved left to avoid striking the motorcycle. Another vehicle, a 2011 Harley, was traveling behind the 2015, and ended up swiping it on the left side, causing its driver — a 62-year-old male from Dickinson — to fall off his motorcycle.

Following this incident, another motorcycle — a 2012 Harley Davidson — struck the 2015 while it was on the ground, causing the driver (a 56-year-old from Belfield) to be thrown from his bike. A final motorcycle driver (a 52-year-old man from Dunn Center driving a 2018 Indian) then struck a pickup that had swerved to avoid the motorcycle.

The driver and passenger of the 2015 Harley Davidson, as well as the driver of the Indian, received minor injuries, while the driver of the 2012 Harley Davidson received severe but non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the pickup truck and 2011 Harley Davidson were not injured.

The crash is currently under investigation. No charges have been filed against any of the individuals involved in the accident.