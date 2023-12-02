MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Four Mandan teenagers have been injured after a vehicle accident on Friday evening, in which their vehicle fell off a cliff and entered the Missouri River.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 8:22 p.m. on Friday, December 1, a Ford Escape was driving at a high rate of speed on 38th Street towards Old Heskett Power Plant Stairway and Shore Fishing north of Mandan when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

After control was lost, the vehicle slid through a barbed wire fence sideways, and off the cliff towards the Missouri River while overturning on the way down. The vehicle eventually came to rest upright on the shore of the river facing south.

The driver of the vehicle (a 14-year-old Mandan girl) and all three of her passengers (a 15-year-old girl and two 16-year-old boys, all from Mandan) were injured in the crash. Both juvenile females and one male were able to walk up the stairway.

The two juvenile females were taken by ambulance to CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck for treatment of their injuries. One male was released to a parent on scene, but the other needed to be extricated from the car, and was taken to Sanford for treatment. The vehicle itself was removed from the shoreline by a crane.

The accident currently remains under investigation. Charges against the driver are pending.