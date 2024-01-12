MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Four Burke-Divide Electric Cooperative line workers are being honored for their life-saving actions during three separate emergencies in 2023.

Jason Bruner, Drake; Terry Knutson, Bowbells; Kyle Helmers, Kenmare; and Richard (Joe) Thomas, Cando, received the “Life Saver Award” from the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives January 11 at the association’s Apprenticeship, Training and Safety Conference.

Left to right: Richard Thomas, Jason Bruner, Kyle Helmers, Terry Knutson.

“In an emergency, every second matters. It’s an honor to recognize these electric cooperative line workers, whose heroic actions demonstrate outstanding character and commitment to community,” said NDAREC Executive Vice President and General Manager Josh Kramer. “Every year, electric cooperative employees receive training in CPR, first aid and mayday radio procedures, preparing them to respond in an emergency. This award is a testament to the value of that training, which not only benefits cooperatives, but also co-op members and the communities in which they live.”

The award recognized the line crew’s response to three emergency situations:

On January 26, 2023 , a winter storm passed through Burke-Divide Electric Cooperative’s service area, blanketing roadways with snow and ice. When notified of a nearby emergency, Bruner and Knutson rushed to the scene, where they helped the local sheriff evacuate a vehicle and performed CPR until first responders arrived. The line workers also helped retrieve emergency vehicles, which had slid off the roadway into snow-filled ditches.

, a winter storm passed through Burke-Divide Electric Cooperative’s service area, blanketing roadways with snow and ice. When notified of a nearby emergency, Bruner and Knutson rushed to the scene, where they helped the local sheriff evacuate a vehicle and performed CPR until first responders arrived. The line workers also helped retrieve emergency vehicles, which had slid off the roadway into snow-filled ditches. On June 16, 2023 , Bruner stopped to notify a member of a planned power outage. As he approached the home, he heard a woman calling for help. Bruner quickly radioed the co-op and asked them to call 911. Bruner, Knutson, Helmers and Thomas were able enter the home and assist the woman until the ambulance arrived. A few weeks later, the woman called the co-op to share her appreciation, saying she was convinced she would have been “toes up” without their help.

, Bruner stopped to notify a member of a planned power outage. As he approached the home, he heard a woman calling for help. Bruner quickly radioed the co-op and asked them to call 911. Bruner, Knutson, Helmers and Thomas were able enter the home and assist the woman until the ambulance arrived. A few weeks later, the woman called the co-op to share her appreciation, saying she was convinced she would have been “toes up” without their help. On June 17, 2023, Knutson again responded to an emergency when he climbed a water tower to help a worker who was overcome by fatigue.

“It is indeed a pleasure to work with these gentlemen,” said Burke-Divide Electric Cooperative General Manager Jerry King. “Their dedication to their families, their job, their fellow employees and the membership is admirable.”

Since it was first awarded in 2011, the Life Saver Award has been presented to 11 employees representing three North Dakota electric cooperatives — BDEC, Verendrye Electric Cooperative and North Central Electric Cooperative. The award is sponsored by the N.D. Managers Association.

The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives is the statewide trade association for 17 electric distribution cooperatives and five generation and transmission cooperatives operating in North Dakota. The distribution cooperatives provide electricity to more than 250,000 North Dakotans.