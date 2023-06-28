BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Three men and a seven-year-old were seriously injured after two cars collided head-on and caused one of the cars to start on fire on Centennial Road in Bismarck early Wednesday morning around 8:19 a.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2013 Ford Taurus driven by a 32-year-old Bismarck man that had a 7-year-old boy as a passenger was traveling south on Centennial when it abruptly swerved over the center line and struck a 2011 GMC Terrain that was being driven by a 22-year-old Bismarck man and had a 40-year-old Bismarck man as a passenger head-on.

This crash caused the GMC to start on fire and passing motorists pulled the two men from the vehicle. All four involved in the crash were transported to Sanford and CHI St. Alexius hospitals for serious injuries.

Centennial Road was closed for about 90 minutes while the vehicles were removed.

Charges against the 32-year-old driver of the Ford are currently under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.